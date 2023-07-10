HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re looking for something to do Saturday, July 15th – Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce wants you to consider being a part of their 5th annual Serve Day event.

The event will begin with a kickoff breakfast and pep rally at the Chamber at 7:30 a.m. Organizers suggest arriving around 7 a.m.

Since 2019, Serve Day has become a staple in the community, giving many a chance to participate in service projects throughout the city.

This year, organizers say at least 15 organizations have signed up to participate and around 300-500 volunteers are expected as well.

Many will be serving schools, community sites, and other areas in need of attention.

“Most of our organizations have already gotten their projects lined out, knowing where they’re going to go and what they’re going to be doing,” Hartselle Serve Day Team Member Jimmy Watson said.

You can find a list of sponsors for this year’s event at this link.

“I’d really like to thank the sponsors…all the organizations that are there. They’re all a part of this. I’d also like to thank Corum’s Building and Farm Center who do a lot of work and helps a lot with Serve Day. We really appreciate them,” added Watson.

If you’d like to participate in Serve Day 2023, reach out to the Hartselle Chamber for more information.