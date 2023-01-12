HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Harlem Globetrotters will land in Rocket City this month during their 2023 World Tour.

The team will have a show at the Von Braun Center on January 29 at 7 p.m.

Since 1926, the Harlem Globetrotters have captured audiences with a special set of skills and character while spreading the game of basketball. The Globetrotters have traveled to more than 120 countries and on average perform more than 400 times each year.

This year’s tour brings a special recognition as the iconic team recognizes Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley for being a great partner, exemplifying leadership, sportsmanship, and commitment on and off the court in the Huntsville community.

If you or your family are interested in going to see the Harlem Globetrotters, you can purchase tickets here.