HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Public libraries are available for more than just books! Most libraries have computer labs, printers, research centers and children’s programs. Some libraries have book clubs, 3D printers and creative areas for library cardholders to use whenever they need it!
Here’s a list of some events and classes being hosted for the public at the many libraries in North Alabama.
Colbert County
- Muscle Shoals Public Library
- Every Wednesday, Thursday at 10:30 a.m. – Story Time
DeKalb County
- Rainsville Public Library
- The month of September – Annual Yard Sale
- Henegar Public Library
- Every Wednesday, 10:00-11:00 a.m. – Art Class
- Every other Wednesday, 11:00-12:00 p.m. – Homeschool Art Class
- Sept. 15-16 – Annual Book Sale
- Sept. 22, 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Family Book Reading
- Sept. 23, 11:00-1:00 p.m. – With the Devil’s Help Book Signing with author Neal Wooten
- Crossville Public Library
- Sept. 13, 4:00-6:00 p.m. – Happy Fall Y’all Woodburning Class
Franklin County
- Russellville Public Library
- Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7, 4:00 p.m. – Franklin County Robotics Club
Jackson County
- Scottsboro Public Library
- Sept. 15, Oct. 20, 10:00 a.m. – Jackson County 4-H Homeschool Club
- Stevenson Public Library
- Every Wednesday, 3:30-4:45 p.m. – Lego Club
- Sept. 15, 5:00 p.m. – Book Discussion on Verity by Colleen Hoover
- Oct. 7-28 – Pumpkin Book Character Contest
Lauderdale County
- Florence-Lauderdale Public Library
- Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m. – Crafternoon
- Sept. 7, 4:15-5:15 p.m. – Anime Club
- Sept. 8, 10:30-12:00 p.m. – Computer Basics
- Sept. 14, 4:15-5:15 p.m. – Game On!
- Sept. 20-21, 4:15-5:15 p.m. – Dungeons & Dragons
- Sept. 22, 4:15-5:15 p.m. – Hunt a Killer
- Sept. 29, 10:30-12:00 p.m. – Basic Email
Lawrence County
- Lawrence County Public Library
- Every Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. – Children’s Story Time
Limestone County
- Athens-Limestone Public Library
- Every Monday, 9:30-10:00 a.m. – Baby Storytime
- Every Tuesday, 10:00-2:00 p.m. – Ask-a-Master Gardener
- Every Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Yoga Class
- Sept. 6, 5:00-5:45 p.m. – Tinker Tuesday, Lego Club (ages 6-11)
- Sept. 8, 6:00-7:00 p.m. – Author Visit with Robert Bailey
- Sept. 8, Sept. 22, Oct. 13, Oct. 27, 11:30-12:30 p.m. – Genealogy Class
Madison County
- Cavalry Hill Public Library
- Sept. 9, 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Games with the Grands
- Sept. 16, 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Reading Rocks
- Downtown Huntsville Library
- Sept. 3, 1:30-1:30 p.m. – Tween Get Together
- Sept. 6, 7:00-8:00 p.m. – Fantasy Flight Book Club
- Sept. 8, 6:00-7:45 p.m. – Downtown Writers Group
- Sept. 12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Beginners Book Club (ages 6-8)
- Sept. 13, 6:00-8:00 p.m. – Anime and Manga Discussion Club
- Sept. 15, 9:00-10:30 a.m. – Free Legal Clinic
- Sept. 17, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. – ForeverYA Book Club
- Sept. 29, 5:30-7:45 p.m. – International Film Series, Wadjda
- Oct. 3, 5:30-7:45 p.m. – The Films of Cary Grant, The Awful Truth
- Gurley Public Library
- Sept. 7, 12:15-1:00 p.m. – Page-Turners Book Club
- Sept. 8, 4:00-5:45 p.m. – Lady Crafters
- Madison Public Library
- Sept. 2, 1:00-4:00 p.m. – American Mah Jongg
- Sept. 6, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Brick Bonanza
- Sept. 6, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Teen Tabletop Tuesday
- Sept. 8, 3:00-5:00 p.m. – Adult Craft: Yarn Rainbow Keychain
- Sept. 8, 5:45-7:45 p.m. – The Mad Movie-A-Thon-O-Rama, Someone’s Watching Me! (1978)
- Sept. 12, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – American Girl Book Club: Luciana
- Sept. 15, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – -Geeky teen Crafternoon: Faux Stained Glass
- Sept. 17, 10:00-11:00 a.m. – NALZS Animal Habitat Competition (ages 6-12)
- Sept. 22, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Magic Treehouse: Sabertooths and the Ice Age
- Monrovia Public Library
- Sept. 6, 12:00-1:00 p.m. – Lunch and Love Romance Book Club
- Sept. 12, 2:00-3:00 p.m. – Homeschool at the Library
- Sept. 12, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Coding with Scratch
- Sept. 19, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Lego Club
- Oct. 8, 1:00-2:00 p.m. – Adult Craft: Hand Stamped Dish Towel
- North Huntsville Public Library
- Sept. 3, 2:00-3:30 p.m. – Frankenstein’s Pet Peeves
- Sept. 6, 10:00-12:00 p.m. – Basic PC Skills 1
- Sept. 8, 10:00-11:00 a.m. – Coffee and Conversation
- Sept. 8, 6:00-7:30 p.m. – Author, Speaker and Activist Dudley Edmondson
- Sept. 11, 1:00-4:30 p.m. – Suicide Awareness and Cyberbullying presented by NCBW
- Sept. 15, 6:30-8:00 p.m. – Story Starters (adults)
- Oct. 3, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Camp Smart Creative Writing Club (ages 9-18)
- Oct. 4, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Photography Club (ages 9-12)
- South Huntsville Public Library
- Sept. 4, 1:30-4:30 p.m. – Adult Gaming
- Sept. 7, 10:30-2:00 p.m. – North Alabama Stitchers
- Sept. 7, 4:00-4:55 p.m. – Teen Craft: Ceramic Pineapples (ages 12-18)
- Sept. 8, 6:00-7:00 p.m. – Rather Be Reading (ages 12-18)
- Sept. 13, 6:00-7:00 p.m. – Author Talk: Tom Borcher
- Sept. 24, 1:00-3:00 p.m. – Picture Folio (ages 16 and up)
- Sept. 27, 12:00-1:00 p.m. – Lovefest Book Club
- Oct. 2, 3:00-4:00 p.m. – Pete Harrison: Jazz Pianist and Singer
- Tillman D. Hill Public Library of Hazel Green
- Every Tuesday, 10:00-10:30 a.m. – Story Time at Tillman Hill
- Sept. 12, 11:00-1:30 p.m. – Senior Social BINGO
- Triana Public Library
- Every Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. – After School Adventures (ages 6-12)
- Sept. 10, 2:00-3:00 p.m. – Adult Craft Saturdays: Flower Pots
- Sept. 17, 2:00-3:00 p.m. – Upcycled Saturdays: Book Page Wreaths
Marshall County
- Arab Public Library
- Every Tuesday, 10:00-12:00 p.m. – Stitches in the Stacks
- Sept. 9-13 – 9/11 Exhibit
- Every other Saturday, 1:00-2:30 p.m. – Family Game Night
- Boaz Public Library
- Sept. 7, Oct. 5, 10:00 a.m. – Homeschool Hangout
- Guntersville Public Library
- Sept. 9, 7:00-9:00 p.m. – Foreign Films in the Auditorium
- Sept. 12, 6:00 p.m. – American Sign Language: 8 Week Beginner Course