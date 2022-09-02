HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Public libraries are available for more than just books! Most libraries have computer labs, printers, research centers and children’s programs. Some libraries have book clubs, 3D printers and creative areas for library cardholders to use whenever they need it!

Here’s a list of some events and classes being hosted for the public at the many libraries in North Alabama.

Colbert County

Muscle Shoals Public Library Every Wednesday, Thursday at 10:30 a.m. – Story Time



DeKalb County

Rainsville Public Library The month of September – Annual Yard Sale

Henegar Public Library Every Wednesday, 10:00-11:00 a.m. – Art Class Every other Wednesday, 11:00-12:00 p.m. – Homeschool Art Class Sept. 15-16 – Annual Book Sale Sept. 22, 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Family Book Reading Sept. 23, 11:00-1:00 p.m. – With the Devil’s Help Book Signing with author Neal Wooten

Crossville Public Library Sept. 13, 4:00-6:00 p.m. – Happy Fall Y’all Woodburning Class



Franklin County

Russellville Public Library Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7, 4:00 p.m. – Franklin County Robotics Club



Jackson County

Scottsboro Public Library Sept. 15, Oct. 20, 10:00 a.m. – Jackson County 4-H Homeschool Club

Stevenson Public Library Every Wednesday, 3:30-4:45 p.m. – Lego Club Sept. 15, 5:00 p.m. – Book Discussion on Verity by Colleen Hoover Oct. 7-28 – Pumpkin Book Character Contest



Lauderdale County

Florence-Lauderdale Public Library Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m. – Crafternoon Sept. 7, 4:15-5:15 p.m. – Anime Club Sept. 8, 10:30-12:00 p.m. – Computer Basics Sept. 14, 4:15-5:15 p.m. – Game On! Sept. 20-21, 4:15-5:15 p.m. – Dungeons & Dragons Sept. 22, 4:15-5:15 p.m. – Hunt a Killer Sept. 29, 10:30-12:00 p.m. – Basic Email



Lawrence County

Lawrence County Public Library Every Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. – Children’s Story Time



Limestone County

Athens-Limestone Public Library Every Monday, 9:30-10:00 a.m. – Baby Storytime Every Tuesday, 10:00-2:00 p.m. – Ask-a-Master Gardener Every Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Yoga Class Sept. 6, 5:00-5:45 p.m. – Tinker Tuesday, Lego Club (ages 6-11) Sept. 8, 6:00-7:00 p.m. – Author Visit with Robert Bailey Sept. 8, Sept. 22, Oct. 13, Oct. 27, 11:30-12:30 p.m. – Genealogy Class



Madison County

Cavalry Hill Public Library Sept. 9, 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Games with the Grands Sept. 16, 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Reading Rocks

Downtown Huntsville Library Sept. 3, 1:30-1:30 p.m. – Tween Get Together Sept. 6, 7:00-8:00 p.m. – Fantasy Flight Book Club Sept. 8, 6:00-7:45 p.m. – Downtown Writers Group Sept. 12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Beginners Book Club (ages 6-8) Sept. 13, 6:00-8:00 p.m. – Anime and Manga Discussion Club Sept. 15, 9:00-10:30 a.m. – Free Legal Clinic Sept. 17, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. – ForeverYA Book Club Sept. 29, 5:30-7:45 p.m. – International Film Series, Wadjda Oct. 3, 5:30-7:45 p.m. – The Films of Cary Grant, The Awful Truth

Gurley Public Library Sept. 7, 12:15-1:00 p.m. – Page-Turners Book Club Sept. 8, 4:00-5:45 p.m. – Lady Crafters

Madison Public Library Sept. 2, 1:00-4:00 p.m. – American Mah Jongg Sept. 6, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Brick Bonanza Sept. 6, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Teen Tabletop Tuesday Sept. 8, 3:00-5:00 p.m. – Adult Craft: Yarn Rainbow Keychain Sept. 8, 5:45-7:45 p.m. – The Mad Movie-A-Thon-O-Rama, Someone’s Watching Me! (1978) Sept. 12, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – American Girl Book Club: Luciana Sept. 15, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – -Geeky teen Crafternoon: Faux Stained Glass Sept. 17, 10:00-11:00 a.m. – NALZS Animal Habitat Competition (ages 6-12) Sept. 22, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Magic Treehouse: Sabertooths and the Ice Age

Monrovia Public Library Sept. 6, 12:00-1:00 p.m. – Lunch and Love Romance Book Club Sept. 12, 2:00-3:00 p.m. – Homeschool at the Library Sept. 12, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Coding with Scratch Sept. 19, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Lego Club Oct. 8, 1:00-2:00 p.m. – Adult Craft: Hand Stamped Dish Towel

North Huntsville Public Library Sept. 3, 2:00-3:30 p.m. – Frankenstein’s Pet Peeves Sept. 6, 10:00-12:00 p.m. – Basic PC Skills 1 Sept. 8, 10:00-11:00 a.m. – Coffee and Conversation Sept. 8, 6:00-7:30 p.m. – Author, Speaker and Activist Dudley Edmondson Sept. 11, 1:00-4:30 p.m. – Suicide Awareness and Cyberbullying presented by NCBW Sept. 15, 6:30-8:00 p.m. – Story Starters (adults) Oct. 3, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Camp Smart Creative Writing Club (ages 9-18) Oct. 4, 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Photography Club (ages 9-12)

South Huntsville Public Library Sept. 4, 1:30-4:30 p.m. – Adult Gaming Sept. 7, 10:30-2:00 p.m. – North Alabama Stitchers Sept. 7, 4:00-4:55 p.m. – Teen Craft: Ceramic Pineapples (ages 12-18) Sept. 8, 6:00-7:00 p.m. – Rather Be Reading (ages 12-18) Sept. 13, 6:00-7:00 p.m. – Author Talk: Tom Borcher Sept. 24, 1:00-3:00 p.m. – Picture Folio (ages 16 and up) Sept. 27, 12:00-1:00 p.m. – Lovefest Book Club Oct. 2, 3:00-4:00 p.m. – Pete Harrison: Jazz Pianist and Singer

Tillman D. Hill Public Library of Hazel Green Every Tuesday, 10:00-10:30 a.m. – Story Time at Tillman Hill Sept. 12, 11:00-1:30 p.m. – Senior Social BINGO

Triana Public Library Every Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. – After School Adventures (ages 6-12) Sept. 10, 2:00-3:00 p.m. – Adult Craft Saturdays: Flower Pots Sept. 17, 2:00-3:00 p.m. – Upcycled Saturdays: Book Page Wreaths



Marshall County

Arab Public Library Every Tuesday, 10:00-12:00 p.m. – Stitches in the Stacks Sept. 9-13 – 9/11 Exhibit Every other Saturday, 1:00-2:30 p.m. – Family Game Night

Boaz Public Library Sept. 7, Oct. 5, 10:00 a.m. – Homeschool Hangout

Guntersville Public Library Sept. 9, 7:00-9:00 p.m. – Foreign Films in the Auditorium Sept. 12, 6:00 p.m. – American Sign Language: 8 Week Beginner Course

