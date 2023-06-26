DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Hands Across Decatur has been helping people since 2012 when Sue Terrell first started the organization in her home. Since then, it has grown and started helping a lot more people.

Hands Across Decatur now offers people a place to spend time during the day, grab a meal, and even take a shower. Now that summer has arrived, they need your help making sure people can stay cool.

There is an urgent need for donations of several items, according to Terrell. “Right now we are totally out of shorts,” she said. Specifically, “men’s size 28 to 36.”

“We have no shorts left they are cutting off sweatpants now” she added.

Terrell says they also need women’s shorts. She said they need a few pairs of size 2, however, there is a greater need for sizes 8 to 16.

Hands Across Decatur also needs donations of men’s gently worn shoes and work boots. “Sizes 9 to 14 we are out,” Terrell said.

She said a lot of men need non-slip shoes for fast-food jobs.

Terrell said Hands Across Decatur is seeing a lot more people, and it is causing them to stretch their resources.

“It’s getting rougher right now because we do have more people,” she said. She said the organization is seeing a lot of people coming to Decatur from places like Birmingham, Atlanta, Nashville, and Huntsville.

On Monday, Hands Across Decatur fed 71 people for lunch, “which is out of the ordinary” according to Terrell. “Typically it’s between 40 and 60 [people].”

“We just don’t have the resources in Decatur to help everyone, no one does,” she said. “It is very, very difficult to help people right now.”

Hands Across Decatur is run completely by donations, both physical and monetary.

The organization will be closed from July 1st through the 4th while the staff takes some time off to be with their families for the holiday. However, there will be a box outside the location offering food and snacks for those who need it.

Some of the items they are in need of donations:

Men’s shorts: Sizes 28 to 36

Men’s shoes: Sizes 9 to 14

Women’s shorts: 2, 8 to 16

Water bottles

Lunch meat

Sunscreen, bug spray, wet wipes

Inhalers

Non-perishable food with pop tops (can be opened without a can opener)

You can donate funds online to help the organization by clicking here.

You can also bring donations in person Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Hands Across Decatur is located at 1027 5th Avenue SE Decatur, AL 35601.