GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Guntersville dentist’s office is reaching out to those in need through a canned food drive – and a chance at free dental services.

Each year the staff at total dental care donates their time to host a two-for-one special – two non-perishable canned goods for free dental service of their choice. patients will choose whether to have an extraction, a filling or a standard cleaning.

But there is a catch. Patients who have dental insurance are not eligible for the service. Carol Harper of Total Dental Care says that the event is scheduled for those who cannot otherwise afford preventive dental maintenance.

“Dentistry like all medical care can be expensive and so a lot of people feel like they can’t afford it if they don’t have dental insurance, Harper explained. “We find that a lot of people tell us that they only come to the dentist once a year and it’s at this annual event. A lot of the people that we see come every year, so they are already in our computer system from last year’s event. We welcome them to come every year if they want to do that. Affordability for all health is a factor for sure.”

Patients who donate must be age 19 or older, bring a valid photo ID, and have a list of their current medications. The service runs through 7 pm on Friday.

Total Dental Care is located at 1724 Gunter Avenue, Suite A in Guntersville. To learn more about their services, visit guntersvilledentist.com or call 256-582-CARE.