GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Memorial Day is about remembering the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. In Guntersville, those brave individuals who courageously gave their lives were honored.

The memorial service was about honoring and recognizing the many who paved the way for the freedoms the entire nation enjoys.

Dozens of community members gathered to pay their respects for those who made freedom possible.

Vietnam veteran Bertram Mau explained what Memorial Day meant to him as a former soldier.

“My fallen brothers that I worked with and to recognize all the others that throughout history that made America what it is today,” Mau said.

The event was dedicated to fallen soldiers and members of the armed forces who are no longer with us.

Mau discussed the significance of remembering those who served.

Service organizer and American Legion member Kenneth Cook says the event is about highlighting the brave individuals who gave their lives for America.

“We try to do a little bit to commemorate and remember all the soldiers that have died over the years of this country it’s about the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country and because of them we’re here today and because of them we’re free,” Cook told News 19.

The veteran explained the freedoms that are enjoyed by Americans are not universal.

“I was fortunate enough when I served in the military, I was overseas so I’ve been to countries where you don’t have these freedoms this is just a reminder of what was sacrificed,” Cook said.

Although different branches make up the armed forces, there’s one thing they all share– each of them made sacrifices for our entire country.

The Memorial Day service was held at the site of what will be Guntersville Veterans Memorial Park. Guntersville mayor Leigh Dollar says the project is in its beginning stages and they don’t have an opening date for the park yet.