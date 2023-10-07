DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — A group of Decatur churches have announced plans to hold a community prayer event on Sunday.

A statement from St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jerry Baker and Decatur Baptist Church Pastor Joe McKaig sent to News 19, says a group of churches and pastors from across Decatur will hold a community prayer at Decatur City Hall at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The pastors said the event is a time for the entire community to come together after the death of Stephen Perkins in an officer-involved shooting last week.

Perkins was killed by Decatur police in the early morning hours of September 29th following an incident surrounding a vehicle repossession. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Perkins died in a nearby medical facility after he pointed a weapon toward an officer, and the officer shot at him.

“Now is the time for our faith leaders to join together with every community member in solidarity, praying for our entire community (Black, White, Hispanic, no matter the race, we are neighbors) for peace and justice for Steve’s family, for city leaders, for our police force, and for our community,” the statement said. “We are better together!”

The statement said the idea for the event came after local pastors met with community and police leaders.

A flyer for the lists of all the churches involved in the event. The flyer asks for Decatur residents to come and lift up the Perikin