HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) will be hosting the 3rd Annual Community Day on Saturday, June 16.

GHHS Community Day is hosted in honor of National Lost Pet Prevention Month. It helps support medium to low-income pet owners within the community.

Spencer Batcheller, GHHS CEO, says, “The Huntsville community provides amazing support to our organization year-round, and Community Day allows us to give back to those that need assistance, promoting our mission of the humane treatment and welfare of all animals.”

Community Day will offer the following services:

Chip-a-thon: Supported by Pethealth, microchips will be for $15, per pet.

Pet Wellness Clinic: Rocket City Veterinary Hospital will be offering discounted routine pet care including vaccines and preventatives.

Spay & Neuter Opportunities: Vouchers will be available, North Alabama Spay & Neuter Clinic will be offering support through education and appointment scheduling.

King’s Kitchen Distribution: The pet food distribution is available to those currently enrolled in the shelter’s program and/or to those that may need one-time assistance.

FURever Locks: Adopters are encouraged to add to the GHHS symbolic art installation, telling the story of adoption in our community. More information can be found on the GHHS Blog.

There will also be a KONG training ambassador, Sandy Howle, who will be on-site providing pet training tips and education. There will also be $100 adoptions and a pet washing station.

GHHS Community Day will be at the shelter, located at 2812 Johnson Rd SW, and it will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and lunch will be available starting at 11 a.m.