TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) — The final numbers are in… News 19 is so thankful for our loyal viewers and community who raised over 100,000 diapers and wipes for Tennessee Valley families.

News 19 partnered up with the Food Bank of North Alabama, iHeartRadio, Crestwood Medical Center, Alfa Insurance and the Huntsville/Madison County Conventions and Visitors Bureau for the Great Diaper Drive 2022.

The Great Diaper Drive is all about helping families right here in the Tennessee Valley who may be struggling to provide clean diapers and/or wipes. Families should not have to make the decision between paying their light bill or buying clean diapers.

On Blitz Day alone, nearly 60,000 diapers and wipes were collected, making it our most successful Blitz Day to date!

The grand total came to 137,161 diapers and wipes for Tennessee Valley families.

The donations were taken to the Food Bank of North Alabama to be distributed to families in need.

To everyone who donated, thank you is simply not enough to express our gratitude for participating in our Great Diaper Drive. We also thank our community partners for helping spread the word and gather donations!

We know that times are tough for many families and prices are on the rise, so any amount of diapers, wipes or money you were able to donate is very appreciated by us, and the families in need.