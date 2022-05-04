(WHNT) – Students across the Tennessee Valley are finishing the school year. High School seniors are getting ready to graduate and move on to whatever is next for them. But first, we want to celebrate their accomplishment of finishing high school.

Congratulations, class of 2022!

Below is a list of graduation dates and times we’ve been able to compile through school system websites and social media accounts.

Albertville City Schools: May 20 AHS: 6:00 p.m.

Athens City Schools: May 17 & 19 ARS: May 17 AHS: May 19

Boaz City Schools: May 19 Boaz HS: 7 p.m.

Colbert County Schools: May 26 & 27 Colbert County HS and Colbert Heights HS – May 27 Cherokee HS – May 26

Decatur City Schools: May 24 & 26 Decatur HS: May 26, 7:30 p.m. (Ogle Stadium) Austin HS: May 24, 7:30 p.m. (Football Stadium)

DeKalb County Schools: May 19-24 Collinsville HS: May 23 Crossville HS: May 19 Fyffe HS: May 20 Geraldine HS: May 24 Ider HS: May 20 Plainview HS: May 23 Sylvania HS: May 19 Valley Head HS: May 24

Fayetteville City Schools: May 13 at 7 p.m.

Florence City Schools: May 27 (Braly Stadium)

Fort Payne City Schools: May 19 (Wildcat Stadium)

Franklin County Schools: May 26 Red Bay HS: May 26 at 8 a.m. Phil Campbell HS: May 26 at 6 p.m. Tharptown HS: May 26 at 6 p.m. Vina HS: May 26 at 6 p.m. Belgreen HS: May 26 at 7 p.m.

Guntersville City Schools: May 20 at 7 p.m.

Huntsville City Schools: May 26 & 27 (At VBC in Huntsville) Jemison HS: May 26, 1 p.m. Columbia HS: May 26, 3 p.m. Grissom HS: May 26, 5:30 p.m. News Century Technology HS: May 27, 1 p.m. Lee HS: May 27, 3 p.m. Huntsville HS: May 27, 5:30 p.m.

Lauderdale County Schools: May 26 & 27 Brooks HS: May 26 at 7 p.m. (E.D. Redding Stadium) Waterloo HS: May 27 at 6 p.m. (Glasgow Gym) Wilson HS: May 27 at 6 p.m. (Ralph Thompson Stadium) Lauderdale County HS: May 27 at 7 p.m. (Earl Grisham Stadium) Lexington HS: May 27 at 7:30 p.m. (Raymond McMeans Stadium) Rogers HS: May 27 at 7:30 p.m. Central HS: May 27 at 8 p.m. (Joel N. Brewer Stadium)

Lawrence County Schools: May 26 & 27 Hatton HS: May 27 at 7 p.m. Lawrence County HS: May 26 at 7 p.m.

Limestone County Schools: May 24, 26 & 27 Tanner HS: May 24 at 5 p.m. East Limestone HS: May 24 at 7 p.m. Clements HS: May 26 at 5 p.m. West Limestone HS: May 26 at 7 p.m. Elkmont HS: May 27 at 5 p.m. Ardmore HS: May 27 at 7 p.m.

Lincoln County, TN Schools: May 20 Lincoln County HS: 7:30 p.m. (Meadows-Thompson Stadium)

Madison City Schools: May 16 (At VBC in Huntsville) James Clemens HS: 2 p.m. Bob Jones HS: 7 p.m.

Madison County Schools: May 24 & 25 (At VBC in Huntsville) SHS: May 24, 12 p.m. HGHS: May 24 at 3 p.m. MCVA: May 24 at 5:30 p.m. BHS: May 25 at 12 p.m. MCHS: May 25 at 3 p.m. NHHS: May 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Morgan County Schools: May 23 & 24 DHS, FHS & PHS: May 23, 7:30 p.m. BHS & WMHS: May 24, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsboro City Schools: May 27 Scottsboro HS at 7 p.m. (Hambrick Hall)

Sheffield City Schools: May 26 at 7 p.m.

We know this isn’t a complete list of graduations. If you have a high school graduation you’d like to see included in the list, please email the information to interactive@whnt.com.