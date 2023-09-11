MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Care Center is preparing for its only annual fundraiser, the ‘I Golf Because I Care’ tournament.

The organization’s 21st golf tournament is taking place October 13, at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. The event starts with check-in at 10:30 a.m. This is followed by a putting competition at 11:00 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon.

Teams can register for the tournament on the Care Center website.

The Care Center opened in 2000. Over the years, it has expanded to offer educational, employment and crisis support to those who are under-served in Southeastern Madison County. Through this ‘whole person’ approach, the nonprofit’s goal is to reduce generational poverty.

Programs and services are offered through several different ministries, including a food pantry, a GED program, learning centers, and recovery support.