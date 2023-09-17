HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s that time of year again! The air is turning cooler, and it is time for the return of fall favorite activities. Scott’s Orchard is a favorite destination this time of year as loyal apple lovers make their way to Hazel Green.

“We just love coming up here and spending time with friends and family all together,” said orchard visitor Kyla Knapp.

Scott’s Orchard sits on the state line between Tennessee and Alabama with it’s roots buried deep in the community.

“My great-great grandfather came back over here from Texas and started our farm in 1901 with apples and pecans,” said Scott’s Orchard partner Will Scott.

The family-owned farm now commercially grows 18 varieties of apples. Apple picking is fun fall activity for some visitors. Other choose to buy pre-harvested fruit.

“It’s a fun family tradition for us to come out here, pick the apples, and just experience the fun time that we have,” said orchard visitor Sue Knapp.

The apples reach the community in more than one way. For years, Madison City and Madison County Schools have partnered with the farm.

“We make direct deliveries to each cafeteria every single week, and those kids are getting peak season, fresh apples right on their cafeteria line,” Scott said.

Whether you’re in the mood for cider, slushies, candied apples, baked goods, or other produce, Scott’s Orchard inspires customers to return year after year.

“I’ve actually been coming every year since I was a baby, so we usually come as soon as it opens,” said visitor Paige Berry. “[My son] has come every year since he was born as well.”

Apple picking will continue through about the middle of October, and the general store will stay open seven days a week until December.