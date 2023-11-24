HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A North Alabama man recently celebrated 100 years of life and his journey is one that is intriguing to many.

From the years of serving his country in the military to working for NASA during the early days of the space program in Huntsville, Calvin Deuel has lived through some of the biggest moments in American history.

“I never thought that I would be 100 years old, it never did occur to me,” Deuel told News 19.

He was born in Loxley, Alabama in 1923. Fast forward to January of 1944, Deuel was drafted to the U.S. Navy where he’d serve his country during World War II. In November of the previous year, he married his childhood sweetheart Mildred.

They’d go on to have children and by 1951, Deuel found himself working for NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center during the space race.

The NASA retiree was a member of the team that recovered some of the very first man-made articles from outer space. Deuel says the way people carry themselves in life can take them a long way, something he attributes to reaching the century mark.

“The attitude is a good deal, and I think people understand that and they appreciate it,” Deuel said.

His life is one that is marked by his relationship with God and his upbringing in the church. His faith is something his family says he’s always held onto, even during his two battles with cancer in the 1960s.

“It really messed up his singing voice but it didn’t stop him,” his daughter Betty Deuel said.

Those battles with sickness did not stop the God-fearing man from serving his community. His daughter Betty remembers a holiday when her father fed his neighbors who were unable to access food during a bad winter storm.

“We hand a lot of snow, power was out, and dad and I went around to all the neighbors and we got their food,” Betty Deuel remembered. “Pop and I fixed all the food and he and I delivered it. He’s just been an amazing man and I’m thankful, and blessed just like he always says, God’s been good to me,” she said.

Described as a selfless person, Deuel has witnessed the birth of multiple generations of family.

Grace Gauldin has called Deuel a family friend since 1956, and she says her lifelong buddy has always treated others with fairness and respect.

“He owned 4 pieces of property in this neighborhood besides his own, and when he started selling them off, he would sell them off as rent to own,” Gauldin recounted.

“When these people finished paying off that loan, one or two of them I know had overpaid a little bit and he refunded them money. He’s just been a good friend and a good neighborhood too.” Gauldin told News 19.

Deuel says after leaning on Christ and keeping his faith high, he knows in his heart that it was the blessings from above that allowed him to see 100 years of life.