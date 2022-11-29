ALABAMA (WHNT) — The holiday season is officially in full swing – a time of year when you’re reminded to be kinder, give more and maybe even slow down a little to enjoy the simpler things in life.

Giving Tuesday comes during a week of several other days after Thanksgiving; Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. But instead of sales and discounts, the movement encourages “radical generosity” across the world.

There’s even a global network that exists to inspire year-round small acts of kindness, with a mission to make generosity a part of everyday life.

We’ve compiled a small list of ways you can give on Giving Tuesday, in big ways and in small:

Donate Blood

LifeSouth is asking for blood donations, especially since the holiday season is when they typically start to see a drop in the incredibly precious commodity.

On Giving Tuesday, all blood donors will receive a $10 eGift card redeemable at the retailer of their choice. Platelet, plasma or double red cell donations will receive an extra $20 e-gift card.

Marshall County Animal Services

Marshall County Animal Advocates (MCAA) need your help this Giving Tuesday. The nonprofit is seeking donations, which will help them continue to serve pets and their owners. The nonprofit has a goal to raise $16,000 this Tuesday.

You can find more information on where to donate here.

YMCA

The Heart of the Valley YMCA is also participating in Giving Tuesday. The organization is 100% driven by those who donate. Officials with the Y emphasize their mission to help build stronger, healthier communities.

Learn how you can donate to your local YMCA here.

Downtown Rescue Mission

With the rising cost of, well, everything – but especially food prices, nonprofits like the Downtown Rescue Mission need the community’s support now more than ever to continue serving those in need.

Leaders with the mission say that the amount of people needing help is only getting larger, and the need is urgent. Their goal is to provide 15,000 meals to hungry men, women and children,

It’s Giving Tuesday! Your help is urgently needed to meet our goal of providing 15,000 meals to hungry men, women, and children. Thankfully, they say every donation will be matched – dollar for dollar.

To learn more about the mission or how to donate, you can visit their website here.

Huntsville Hospital

Donations will count as DOUBLE towards the Huntsville Hospital Foundation on Giving Tuesday, as they campaign to raise funds to jump-start a renovation of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.

100% of proceeds will be used to transform the unit, continuing the progress of the beautifully updated Pediatrics unit just down the hall.

Bentley Automotive Group is matching all donations up to $20,000, meaning each gift can go twice as far to help the sickest children across North Alabama. You can donate here.

Singing River Trail

For its very first Giving Tuesday campaign, the Singing River Trail (SRT) is encouraging the community to come together to help build the Singing River Trail Park, which will be located at 4865 Arrowhead Landing Road, Mooresville, AL.

Organizers say the park will be built by the community, for the community, adding that the park will create easy access to nature by connecting bike paths, walking trails, and local waterways.

The goal is to create a welcoming gathering place for anyone living in or visiting North Alabama. If you would like to donate, you can do that here.

Village of Promise

The Village of Promise is a Family Advancement Center, whose mission is to address the needs of children and families in distressed and high-poverty neighborhoods.

Through partnerships with the community and investors, they provide educational programs, sustainable tools and opportunities that empower children and their families to advance out of poverty.

To learn more about what the organization does and how to volunteer or to donate, click here.

Alabama Wildlife Center

The Alabama Wildlife Center has a goal to raise money to support its rehabilitation center and education programs, as 90% of funding comes directly from community support or individual donors.

In honor of 45 years of rescuing animals, the fundraising goal this year is $4,500. Every $10 donation feeds one wild bird patient, education bird, or foster bird for an entire week!

You can learn all about what the organization does and how to donate here.

Shoals Community Clinic

The Shoals Community Clinic provides much-needed primary care for low-income, working-age adults who don’t have health insurance, and tooth extractions for those in pain with bad teeth and oral infections.

Clinic officials say donations will help ensure that patients receive access to affordable health care and medications that they might not be able to otherwise, along with keeping them well to be able to provide for their families.

If you want to learn more about the clinic or donate to its efforts, you can do that here.

With so many ways to help your own community, whether it’s time, money or effort, generous acts can go a long way in a world heavy with unkindness.