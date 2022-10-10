HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Girls Inc. of Huntsville is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The organization has celebrated the milestone with several events throughout the year and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle even proclaimed 2022 the ‘Year of the Girl’.

Girls Inc. is a non-profit that provides programs to help create well-rounded young women. The after-school programs they offer serve girls in the Huntsville City Schools system from grades K-8.

On October 27, Girls Inc. will hold its largest fundraiser of the year, the Fuel Her Fire Sneaker Gala. The sold-out event features tennis star Serena Williams as the keynote speaker. The Gala will take place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

Girls Inc. wants to empower and equip an additional 3,000 girls with the skills needed to become strong, smart, and bold workforce leaders. Their goal is to raise $500,000 to support their current program activities such as STEM education, academic enrichment, and support, as well as expansion efforts within the next three years.

It is their largest fundraising goal ever for the event, which will also feature a live auction.

Auction items feature travel opportunities including a trip to Italy, the US Open, and the EPSY Award Show. For more information go to Girlsinc.org.