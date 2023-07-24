HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — ‘Girls and Guitars’ is returning to the Mars Music Hall on October 17 and this year will feature some notable names.

Featured artists Kimberly Perry, Colbie Caillat, Ashley Cooke and HunterGirl all will take part in the annual event.

Perry is a member of The Band Perry known for their hit songs ‘If I Die Young’ and ‘Better Dig Two’. Caillat is known for her rise to fame through the social network Myspace, her hit songs include ‘Bubbly’ and ‘Realize’.

Cooke and HunterGirl are both newer artists. Cooke is known for her 2023 hit song ‘It’s been a year’. Meanwhile, HunterGirl was the season 20 runner-up on American Idol and is known for her song ‘Lonely Outta You’.

Girls and Guitars is an event that showcases female artists in a setting where they can engage with the audience and explain the meaning behind their songs.

Tickets go on-sale July 28 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased here.