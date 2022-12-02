MADISON, Ala – The City of Madison is brimming with the holiday spirit. The city area will play host to multiple family-friendly Christmas events planned throughout the month of December.

Friday, Dec. 2: Madison Polar Express Christmas Trees on Main

Locations: Main Street

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes a children’s lantern parade, Christmas music, hot chocolate and tree lighting.

Friday, Dec. 2: Second Annual Wassail Fest

Location: Martin and Church Streets

The event immediately follows the Madison Polar Express Christmas Trees on Main. People can enjoy samples of Wassail recipes and vote for the best one.

Sunday, Dec 4: Madison Round House Open House

Location: Historic Downtown Madison

This runs from 2:00-3:30 in the afternoon.

Sunday, Dec 4: Christmas Concert

Location: Madison United Methodist Church.

The concert starts at 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 10: Madison Christmas Parade “Christmas Characters” The parade begins at 5:00 p.m.The Route runs from Plaza Drive to Portal Lane

