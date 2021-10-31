Get rid of harmful chemicals at Handle With Care Collection Day

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Madison County commissioner Tom Brandon and Solid Waste Disposal partnered up to put together a Handle With Care Collection Day for Madison County residents.

They will be collecting waste on November 2 from 11:00 a.m to 4 p.m. at the County Shed located at 9467 Moores Mill Road in New Market.

Products like paint, transmission fluid and weed killers all include toxic chemicals that can be harmful to your family and the environment if not disposed of correctly.

This will be a free, drive-thru service with workers taking items from your car.

Items that will be collected:

Paint and Paint Related Products: Oil or water-based paints, mineral spirits, turpentine and thinners, furniture strippers, paint removers, stains aerosols

Automotive Products: Transmission fluid, brake fluid, anti-freeze, car batteries and used motor oil

Lawn and Garden Poison: Weed killers, liquids, powders, sprays, soals, herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, rodent poisons, and roach/flea powder

Household Cleaners: Oven cleaner, toilet cleaner, disinfectants, drain cleaners, rug and upholstry cleaners, floor and furniture polishes, ammonia or bleach-based products

Old TVs and Computers: Televisions, computers, computer monitors

Household Chemicals: Acids, pool chemicals, photographic chemicals, solvents, household batteries, mercury thermometers, thermostats, flourescent lights (both CFL’s and linear)

If you have any additional questions, contact the District One Office (256)-828-0726.