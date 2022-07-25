FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – TEDx Wilson Park is returning for its fifth year.

The independently organized TED event will mark the fifth anniversary with 10 speakers devoted to creating a “reSTART” for attendees.

The three-hour event will be held from 1-4 p.m. on September 9 at the University of North Alabama’s Mane Room (310 Pine Street). Locally, nationally and internationally renowned speakers will take the stage:

  • Codie Gopher, co-founder/general manager of Slow Motion Soundz and modern culture researcher
  • Terrance Brown, dean of Potter College of Arts and Letters at Western Kentucky University
  • Amy Moor, licensed professional counselor
  • Firekid (Dillon Hodges and Heidi Feek), local musicians
  • Lindsey A. Sherrill, University of North Alabama Assistant Professor of Business Communication
  • Alp Bora, mining and metal expert
  • Hina Sheth, board-certified physical therapist and owner of Rebalance Physical Therapy in Philadelphia
  • Kimberly H. Deason, industrial safety professional
  • Monica Harris, lawyer
  • Loresa Stansell, licensed professional counselor

For more information on the speakers, visit the TEDx Wilson Park website.

Tickets for the event are on sale now; click here to purchase. Students and groups of three or more can buy tickets for $35 each. General admission tickets cost $50 each.