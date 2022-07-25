FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – TEDx Wilson Park is returning for its fifth year.

The independently organized TED event will mark the fifth anniversary with 10 speakers devoted to creating a “reSTART” for attendees.

The three-hour event will be held from 1-4 p.m. on September 9 at the University of North Alabama’s Mane Room (310 Pine Street). Locally, nationally and internationally renowned speakers will take the stage:

Codie Gopher, co-founder/general manager of Slow Motion Soundz and modern culture researcher

Terrance Brown, dean of Potter College of Arts and Letters at Western Kentucky University

Amy Moor, licensed professional counselor

Firekid (Dillon Hodges and Heidi Feek), local musicians

Lindsey A. Sherrill, University of North Alabama Assistant Professor of Business Communication

Alp Bora, mining and metal expert

Hina Sheth, board-certified physical therapist and owner of Rebalance Physical Therapy in Philadelphia

Kimberly H. Deason, industrial safety professional

Monica Harris, lawyer

Loresa Stansell, licensed professional counselor

For more information on the speakers, visit the TEDx Wilson Park website.

Tickets for the event are on sale now; click here to purchase. Students and groups of three or more can buy tickets for $35 each. General admission tickets cost $50 each.