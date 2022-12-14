GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WHNT) — A town tucked away in the heart of the Smokey Mountains is eager to keep with its reputation in making spirits bright this holiday season.

There are several ways to celebrate the charm of Christmas in Gatlinburg, no matter your age! Marisa Rios with the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau says winter is a magical time in the town.

Gatlinburg Winter Magic is an annual celebration where the city is decorated with three million twinkling lights and everything seems to burst to life. The event began more than 30 years ago with just a small number of Christmas lights and has grown over the years.

You can also take advantage of soaking in other light displays at Anakeesta’s Enchanted Christmas and Gatlinburg SkyLift Park.

There are many holiday events being hosted throughout the city including Breakfast with Santa at Anakeesta and the Ober Mountain 25 days of Christmas.

Gatlingburg is also closing out 2022 with a big New Year’s Eve celebration.

To learn more about celebrating the holidays in Gatlinburg, visit the Gatlinburg CVB.