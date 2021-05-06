When it comes to fragrance, Gardenias are hard to beat

Having colorful foliage and flowers in your landscape makes your garden visually attractive and something with a great smell is a bonus.

Gardenias are an evergreen shrub with fragrant white flowers that typically bloom in mid to late spring with repeat flowers in mid to late summer. Gardenias can be grown in full sun to part shade and love high humidity with evenly moist soil. However, don’t confuse moist soil with overly wet soil. They grow best in loose well-drained soil with plenty of organic matter and not red sticky clay.

Gardenias also come with a couple of weaknesses. One, if there are extreme temperatures, they may be nipped in winter. Second, they can attract whitefly or spider mites, so spraying an organic or chemical insecticide may be necessary.

Despite these weaknesses, Gardenias can either be single fewer peddle flowers or double blooms like a small rose and they only need to be pruned for size. Most bloom buds are formed on old stems, although some varieties can bloom on new growth by the end of summer.

