Transition your Summer garden to a Fall garden

Now that Labor Day has passed and the summer temperatures are behind us, it is the perfect time to transition your garden from a summer garden to a cool-season fall garden. If you have never grown a garden yourself, cool-season vegetables are easier to grow than you think.

The Fall season brings cooler weather, but typically it rains more often than in the summer. Having mild temperatures coupled with occasional rain correlates to less stress for your plants and less upkeep. Some vegetables you may want to consider planting in the Fall are lettuce, kale, spinach, collards, and turnips. You may have success with herbs as well, such as dill, cilantro, and parsley. However, if you decide to start from seeding September, is a great time to start, but if seeding is not for you, finding young starts shouldn’t be difficult.

Lastly, one final advantage of growing a Fall garden is that the vegetables don’t take up as much room as Summer vegetables. So you may find growing in raised beds or even pots and planters to do the trick, which can help with not having to bend over as much.

