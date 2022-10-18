The name Tea shrub can be deceiving because this isn’t where tea comes from, and there aren’t olives on the plant. Other names for this plant are sweet olive or the botanical name Osmanthus Fragrance, which hints at what the shrub can do for you.

Tea Olive is a shrub that slowly grows 8 to 12 feet tall in the sun or part shade. This shrub has green leaves that remain year-round and is a good option for a privacy screen for a large corner plant. The most common Tea Olive has small white flowers, but you may find rare flower varieties, which come in yellow or orange. Pests and diseases are uncommon on Osmanthus, and these plants aren’t picky about the soil when planted.

