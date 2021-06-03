Southen Magnolias can perfume the entire yard.

If you live in the south, Southern Magnolia’s are easily recognizable. Southern Magnolia, also known as the Grandiflora, is an evergreen tree native to the Southeastern United States. This Magnolia can range to where it grows. It can tolerate full sun or part shade, cut prefers loose and well-drained soil, but can endure extra moisture on occasion.

All Southern Magnolia have thick, shiny green leaves, but some cultivars have a fuzzy dark brown on the underside of the leaves. These varieties are called brown backs, which creates a nice contrast between green and brown in the landscape. Southern Magnolia bloom in May and June with creamy white flowers that bear a strong, almost citrus-like scent enough to perfume the entire yard.

Many varieties can grow quite large, 50 feet or more, but a few are much smaller. A Teddy Bear Magnolia, for instance, is a dwarf variety that can still reach 15 to 20 feet tall, but you can prune to be smaller. However, even though Southern Magnolias are evergreens, they will shed their old leaves throughout the year and be more pronounced in the spring when putting on new leaves.

