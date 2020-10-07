Setting up your fall fruit trees for success

Fall is a great time to plant fruit trees, but before you run out to plant your home orchard, you need to know your pollination requirements. Some trees need cross-pollination in order to make fruit and some do not, so let’s take a look.

Fruit varieties that are self fruitful, only need one variety to make the fruit. Some examples of self-fruiting types are peach, nectarine, fig, persimmon, and tart cherry.

If your tree is not self-fruitful, it will need another variety of the same fruit for cross-pollination. If you want to have apples, pears, or plums, you will need more than one variety of that tree to fruit. The same goes for blueberries and pecans. For example, you will need two different apples to make apples, two different pairs for pears, etc.

When dealing with varieties that need cross pollinators, there are some exceptions, so consulting your local garden center is advised.

Regardless of which fruits you are growing, you will need bees to actually do the pollinating for your cross-pollinating varieties. Make sure not to plant your two varieties no more than about 50 feet apart.

Finally, it’s important to have the bees alive and healthy so they can pollinate, so be careful while spraying pesticides, especially when the fruit trees are in flower.

