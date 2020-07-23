Salvia, or Sage, offers uses from cooking to medicine to attracting pollinators

Lamiaceae is more commonly known as the mint family of plants. The largest genus within this family is Salvia, and while there are nearly a thousand varieties of Salvia, we’ll highlight a few and how you can use them.

Salvia is also known as sage, and includes many different varieties of perennials, annuals, and even shrubs. As an herb, the common sage is useful as a culinary and medicinal plant. In our area, garden Sage is a perennial preferring full to part sun. You can harvest the leaves regularly for cooking and essential oils, or let it flower to attract pollinators.

Many varieties of Salvia are flowering perennials. The Hybrid Sport Summer variety flowers; blue, pink, or white flowers are magnets for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.

Not all Salvia will be perennial. The Mexican Bush Sage grows tall and blooms very late in the summer, producing fuzzy, purple flowers. The hummingbirds will line up for its prized nectar.

Across the board, Sage and Salvia need the same growing conditions. Full sun is preferred, but light shade is okay. Loose, well-drained soil will keep it from developing root rot in the winter. A little fertilizer is fine, but usually not necessary. And if you dead head the flowers, it’ll make room for new blooms.

With so many varieties that are easy to care for, why not try some in your garden today?

Have a gardening question? Fill out the form below to ask the folks at Bennett Nurseries.