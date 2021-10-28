Plant Fall Bulbs for Spring flowers

Fall is here, and you may be raking leaves and putting your landscape to bed for the Winter. However, if you want early Spring flowers like Daffodils, Tulips, and Hyacinths, Fall is the best time to plant these bulbs. Planting Fall bulbs is an easy process. The selection of fall bulbs will start in October, but you will want to wait until Thanksgiving time to plant the bulbs.

Some of the most popular bulbs are Daffodils, also known as Narcissus, Buttercups, or Jonquils. Tulips, Hyacinths, and Crocus are other types of common bulbed flowers as well. Each bulb variety will have a slightly different bloom time in the Spring. So, choosing different types of will extend the color in the garden.

When planting Fall bulbs, locate them in soil that is not soggy or hard red clay. Many Fall bulbs can be perennial in the garden, especially Daffodils, Crocus, and Hyacinths. Tulips, however, can be inconsistent after the first year and might want to consider replacing these each year in the Fall.

Generally speaking, you will want to plant your Fall bulbs about as twice as deep as the size of the bulb. For instance, if the bulb is two inches, it will need to be planted four inches deep. No fertilizer is needed at the time of planting. The bulb knows what to do. It will grow roots over the Winter and be ready to pop up with its foliage and flowers in the Spring. After the bulb flowers, this is the appropriate time to add slow-release fertilizer so the flower can grow and make a bulb for next year.

