Each spring we’re greeted by flowering varieties of trees, shrubs, and perennials, and the early welcoming committee is often joined by creeping phlox.

Creeping phlox, sometimes called thrift, is a ground cover, and is one of the earliest to show flowers, making a carpet of colors in the garden. Colors range from blue, lavender, pink, white, and even bi-colors, flowering best in areas with full sun and good drainage. After spring flowers, you can expect a small, needle-like foliage to remain mostly evergreen throughout the summer and winter.

Creeping phlox is not the only phlox that is available. Woodland phlox is a windflower that prefers more shade. It doesn’t spread as much as its creeping cousin, and while it blooms in beautiful blue flowers, it is not evergreen.

Garden phlox is a tall-growing perennial that will bloom later in the summer, attracting pollinators like bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. Fragrant Garden phlox also comes in an assortment of colors.

One last variety to consider, is Intensia phlox, which unlike the others we’ve discussed is not a perennial plant, but instead is a summer annual whose star-shaped flowers thrive in the heat and bloom all summer long.

Regardless of variety, perennial or annual, or color, consider adding some beautiful phlox to your garden.

Have a gardening question? Fill out the form below to ask the folks at Bennett Nurseries.