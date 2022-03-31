Having different heights of plants in your garden will create a layered effect with large plants in the back, medium in the middle, and the shortest in the front. For the smallest layer, you may want to consider perennials. There are quite a few options to choose from, but Candytuft is one you may want to consider.



Candytuft is an early spring blooming evergreen that grows to about eight inches and blooms in March and April. The most popular color Candytuft comes in is white. However, other colors such as light pink and lavender exist. Another perennial to consider is the Dianthus, sometimes called pinks. Their growth habit is mostly evergreen, actually blue-green slowly spreading in clumps. Dianthus blooms in spring to early summer and then repeats these flowers in the fall.



If you are looking for something that is low maintenance and doesn’t need much water, you may want to consider low growing or creeping sedum. These succulents are great for borders, love the hot sun, and don’t need much water. Each variety may bring a different texture or color to your landscape edge. Regardless of what you choose, when using perennials as borders, they can add a pop of color to your landscape and, when treated right, can become permanent to your garden.

Have a gardening question? Fill out the form below to ask the folks at Bennett Nurseries.