Fall brings cooler temperatures, weekend football, and pumpkin spice. However, if you’re into flower gardens, fall also brings Pansy flowers. Pansies might be some of the longest-flowering annuals you can purchase. Typically Pansies last from late September throughout the winter and into early May. Pansies like cool weather, snowfall, and early spring are their favorite and can survive our winters without any problems.

Pansies can come in a multitude of colors, and most all solid colors, including black, and even colors with blotched faces. Pansies are not only beautiful to admire but did you know Pansies are also edible? They can jazz up a salad or plate with their colors, but don’t expect their flavor to be better than ranch dressing, and make sure your flowers haven’t been sprayed with chemicals.

