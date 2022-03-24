Having color in the landscape usually comes from the flowers of the blooms on a plant. However, color can also come from different foliage instead of flower blooms. Heuchera and Heucherella are two perennials to name that have colorful foliage.

Heuchera, also known as coral bells, is a hardy perennial that thrives best in partial sun and shade. Heuchera has bold foliage that ranges in different shades of color, like burgundy, copper, yellow, and green.

Heucherella, also known as foamy bells, also boasts similar colors, some having bi-colored leaves.

Both Heuchera and Heucherella produce flowers on their beautiful foliage and need loose, well-drained soil. They cannot tolerate heavy clay. When these perennials are in healthy growing conditions, they can clump to about 12 inches tall and a foot and a half wide. Some of these plants are more discreet, while others are showier.

Heuchera and Heucherella aren’t just summer foliage, and most varieties will hold onto their foliage through the winter, which means you’ll be able to appreciate them year-round.

