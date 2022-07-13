Lately, the temperatures have been in the mid-nineties, and it hasn’t rained much either. Although, some plants like this type of weather and treatment. Ruellia, for example, is also known as Mexican Petunia, and heat and humidity are their friends.

The most popular Ruellia is the two to three food grower with violet-purple blooms. Due to its height, it makes a great backdrop in the garden. It gets its name Mexican Petunia because of the petunia-like flowers. However, it isn’t an actual petunia at all. In our area, this plant can be a tender perennial. So, it may come back each year, especially if our winters aren’t too cold.

Once the summer heat begins, these purple flowers will emerge each morning to greet pollinators like butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds. Ruellia does die down in the winter, and assuming it returns in the spring, it can spread a bit. So it will need room to expand in your garden. Mexican Petunia is easy to root and therefore is great for sharing with others. All you will need to do is take a cutting of the stem, dip it in rooting hormone, and then in moist potting soil, which will result in more plants for yourself and your friends.

