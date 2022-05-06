If you are looking for a specimen focal point tree in your landscape, the Japanese Maple may be a top-tier choice. However, there are hundreds of varieties to choose from, but we have broken them into categories to make your selection easier.

There are two basic types of species; Acer Palmatum and Dissectums. Palmatum means handlike, like the palm of your hand. Most Palmatums grow up to 10 and 20 feet tall, similar to a Dogwood. Dissectums, however, have leaves that are lacey or fine serrated foliage. Most Dissectums are somewhat weeping that grow from 5 to 10 feet tall and wide and come in either maroon, red, or green foliage.

When planting Japanese Maple, they need loose, well-drained soil and red clay amended so that the tree does not become overwatered. Most varieties can tolerate full sun or partial shade. However, the most popular colors are the red leaf, and for these leaves to stay red, they will need more sun than shade. Spring is a great time to choose your Japanese Maples as the new foliage is vibrant and fresh, and you’ll get a feel for what color and texture the trees are going to have. Fall is the second draw for Japanese Maples, and when it comes to Fall color, these trees do not disappoint.

