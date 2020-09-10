It’s time to switch to fall vegetables in your garden

Many of you probably started vegetable gardens at the start of quarantine, but by now, your summer crops, like tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers, are probably finished or about to be. Now is the perfect time to transition to cool season veggies, which can be some of the easiest to grow.

Planting a garden in the fall has a few advantages:

First, the ground is still warm but the air temperature is beginning to cool, so the roots are still growing but the stress to the top of the plant is minimal.

Second, we get more rain in the fall than we do in the summer. Too much rain is not desired, but there is nothing better than free, natural rain to give you a break from watering.

Third, weeds and pests are less of a problem as temperatures drop.

Consider planting lettuces, kale, cabbage or chard, or herbs such as parsley, dill, and cilantro. Fall vegetables can easily be started from seeds from September through mid-October, but if seeding is not for you, you can find some transplants already up and growing.

Fall vegetables can tolerate a light frost but your window of opportunity begins to close as a hard freeze approaches, so keep an eye on the cooling temperatures as Fall moves to colder temps.

