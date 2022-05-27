If you look out your window, take a stroll through the neighborhood, or drive through town, you’ll see at least one of the many varieties of Hydrangeas. There are many varieties of Hydrangeas; both species and colors can make choosing a variety difficult.

One of the most iconic and memorable varieties is the Big Leaf Hydrangea or Hydrangea Macrophylla. Big Leaf Hydrangeas typically have large glossy leaves and prefer more shade than sun. This type of Hydrangea is most known for its large mop head blooms in pink or blue. If it’s the blue color you prefer, you’ll want to make sure aluminum is available in your plant by having acidic soil. If your soil is basic or alkaline, then aluminum is not available, and your color is likely pink.

Many of the older varieties of Big Leaf Hydrangeas need the last year’s stems for this year’s flowers. On these varieties, if you prune in the winter or there is a late spring freeze, the stems will die, resulting in little to no flowers for the season. Some varieties may also offer contrasting stems like red or black, and some can boast flowers that stay on one end of the spectrum. When shopping for a new variety of Hydrangea, look for the word reed blooming, as these varieties can bloom on new growth as well as more than once a season.

