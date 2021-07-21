How to propagate shrubs or flowers

Do you have a shrub or flower that you’d like to share, plant more of, or get one of grandma’s hand-me-down plants? Propagation is a great way to get an exact genetic copy. To propagate, you will first want to take a cutting. A proper cutting needs to include two to three joints or buds along the stem. Then you will want to trim about a quarter-inch below the lowest bud; this is where the new root usually forms. Most leaves can be stripped off the top, but leaving a few is fine as long as the larger leaves are trimmed in half.

Secondly, dip the bottom of the cutting into rooting hormone, which can be in the form of a powder or liquid. You will then want to place the cutting into moistened soil. The soil should be well-drained such as teat moss, sand, vermiculite, perlite, or a mixture.

Finally, when you cut the stem from the mother plant, it is immediately drying up, so it is important to keep the area around the cutting very humid to stay alive. You can do this by having a misting chamber greenhouse or a small tray with a clear plastic dome. Most importantly, not all plants can start from cuttings. However, if the plant can start from a cutting, it may take as little as three weeks or as long as three months.

