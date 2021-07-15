Hardy Hibiscus will bring vibrant blooms to your garden each year

If you’re looking for a magnificent perennial that will bring large, vibrant blooms to your sunny garden, consider planting Hardy Hibiscus.

Hardy Hibiscus is a native perineal, which can also be called Swap Rose or Rose Mallow. Hardy Hibiscus thrives in full sun but can tolerate partial shade as well. Their blooms come in a variety of colors, such as white, pink, or dark red. Some even come with different colored leaves.

Once the summer heat kicks in, Hardy Hibiscus will take off and may need extra watering. However, do not be afraid to overwater because this plant can take it. As the name implies, with this perineal, all of the top growth with die in the winter and establish new growth from ground level once the soil warms in May.

Once established, Hardy Hibiscus will come back each year with large dinner-plate-sized flowers that will bloom as early as late June and off and on the rest of the summer.

Have a gardening question? Fill out the form below to ask the folks at Bennett Nurseries.