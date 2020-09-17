Growing fruit? Try a Fuzzy Kiwi vine

There are many varieties of fruits and berries you can choose to grow in our area, like apples, pears, peaches, plums, blueberries and blackberries. If you want to grow a vine, you can try grapes or muscadines. Or, for something different, try kiwi.

Kiwi is native to China, but made popular in New Zealand and now grows in many parts of the world, and can grow here in Alabama. It can tolerate full sun, but may prefer some light shade during our hot summers.

This plant features a thick vine and fuzzy leaves, but you’ll need both a male and female plant in order to bear fruit. It usually takes 2-5 years of growing before they’ll begin to produce fruit, so don’t lose patience.

As with most plants in our area, loose, well-drained soil is best so they can be watered regularly in the summer without getting over-watered.

When fruits are formed in the summer, they’ll feel hard as a rock. Harvest them in October or November before the first hard freeze, and store them in the refrigerator until you’re ready to ripen them. When you’re ready, just leave them out on the counter for a few days, or put them in a brown paper bag. Once they soften up, they’ll be ready to eat.

