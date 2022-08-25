Growing fruit and berries can be fun and rewarding if you have room to plant them. Some fruit trees are more difficult than others, and some are easy. For example, fig trees are easy to grow and are almost ripe for picking. Figs have been in cultivation for nearly 6,000 years.

We call them Fig trees, but they are more like giant shrubs instead of single-trunk trees. What makes them easy is you only need one to produce fruit. Most varieties don’t need cross-pollination and will bloom and produce fruit on new growth each year.

Fig trees grow fast and big. Therefore, you won’t have to wait long before having fruit. Fig trees need lots of room to grow. They can grow up to 10 to 12 feet tall and wide. Brown Turkey, Celeste, or Chicago Hardy Fig trees work best for our area.

The time to pick a fig is when it swells and droops. Figs are good to pick off the tree, but green figs won’t ripen off the tree with as many as this plant can produce. Figs are very suited for our summers but occasionally may get damaged in the winter. They may freeze on their tips or all the way to the ground, but don’t worry; they will quickly grow back from the base and attain a big shrub in no time.

