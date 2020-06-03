Ginkgo Trees can handle a variety of conditions in your landscape

Have you ever seen a living fossil? Fossils from Ginkgo trees date back over 200 million years. Aside from its ancient history, Ginkgo is a tough tree that may be just what you need for your landscape.

Typically, Ginkgo is a slow growing tree that can reach a shade tree size of fifty feet or more. It’s tolerant of a wide range of soil conditions and can grow in acidic soil or alkaline, well drained soil or compacted. It can tolerate air pollution, heat, and just about any kind of urban stress. Pests and disease are rarely an issue with Ginkgo trees.

One of the best attributes of Ginkgo is its fall color. The leaves will turn a brilliant yellow, and when they fall, they seem to drop almost overnight, so you typically only need to rake once.

Female Ginkgo trees can produce a fruit with a terrible odor, so when planting a Gingko, ask for a male variety that does not produce fruit.

If you don’t have room for a large growing Ginkgo, you can try the Jade’s Butterfly variety. It’s also slow growing, but eventually reaches ten to twelve feet in height, similar to a medium-sized Japanese Maple. The Jade’s Butterfly Ginkgo still packs a punch with its bright green leaves in the summer and vivid yellow fall color, so whether you go for a full-sized tree or a smaller variety, you’ll be sure to enjoy their vibrant colors in your landscape.

