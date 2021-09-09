If you are motivated to plant a new shrub or tree, know you can plant it any time of the year. However, the success of the plant may depend heavily on how you tend to it. For example, consider the type of soil, light, and water the plant may need to grow. Planting in the Fall may make a big difference in how much or how little you need to babysit the plant. Let’s explain further.

If you choose to plant in the Fall, follow the basic steps of digging the hole larger than the current pot size. The deeper you dig is unnecessary, but having it a bit wider will help prevent standing water. Secondly, you will want to amend your native soil with organics to encourage roots to grow and applying a little slow-release fertilizer. Don’t forget to water your shrub or tree afterward, and remember Fall is for planting.

