Temperatures begin to cool, and the days and nights equalize in the fall. It’s at this time that our plants start to give us signals that winter is coming. The most common sign is the changing of color on the leaves, but what does it mean? In the spring and summer, our plants grow using the green pigment chlorophyll and the photosynthesis process. However, photosynthesis shows the green chlorophyll dissipates, revealing other pigments hidden in the leaves in the fall.

Shrubs and trees slow down their aboveground growth when we see orange, yellow, red, and brown leaves. Once our plants go dormant in the winter, it doesn’t mean that our shrubs and trees don’t grow at all. Roots will continue to grow while the ground is warm, so planting in the fall is the best time to plant. Another process that occurs in the fall is stems and branches get thicker while our plants grow in height and width.

In the warm months, the branches get thicker, and the root system expands as our plants go to sleep. Finally, you may notice some shrubs and trees wilting, which is commonly based on the cool nights we’ve had, but we’re lacking rain this fall season. So make sure your plants get a good soak at least once a week. Not only will this make your plants happy, but it will make your fall color better.

