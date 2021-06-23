Deadheading your plants will make for a better-looking plant

If you have flowers that are annuals, perennials, or shrubs, you may be satisfied with their flowers each year, but if you’re not deadheading the old flowers, you may be missing out on a better-looking plant or more flowers each season.

Deadheading is the term for removing the spent flowers from your plants. A flower’s purpose is for reproduction and to attract a potential pollinator. Once the flower is pollinated, it will die as the seeds are formed and begin to mature. This process takes energy from the plants.

By deadheading, in other words, removing the flower as it begins to die, makes room for more flowers to form and more energy to go around to the process. Shrubs that benefit from deadheading can be Roses, Butterfly Bush, and even Hydrangeas. Perennials, such as Salvia, Garden Flocks, and Daises, appreciate the trim as well, and for annuals, deadheading is a must for Geraniums and Marigolds.

When deadheading, consider an extra trim or a light haircut by pinching the tips of the branches that will mean more branches and more branches means more flowers.

