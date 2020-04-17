Cross Vine is a top pick to cover your trellis or fence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have a trellis or fence that needs vine covering, there are several vines from which to choose, and after some consideration, Cross Vine might make the top of your list.

Cross Vine, botanically known as Bignonia, is a native vine to the southeast. It uses claw-like tendrils to climb, and can climb to 30, 40, or even 50 feet long. It is a fast growing vine, but it isn't invasive and can easily be controlled.

Cross Vine features bright orange flowers that bloom in April and continue sporadically until late summer. The long, deep throats of these flowers will attract hummingbirds throughout the season.

This vine does prefer full sun, but you can often find that it will grow in a bit of shade. In addition to its attractive flowers, Cross Vine is a semi-evergreen plant in the winter and has a little bit of a purplish leaf that holds on in the winter.

This is one of the easiest vines to grow, so look around and see if you can find a place for it in your yard.

Have a gardening question? Fill out the form below to ask the folks at Bennett Nurseries.