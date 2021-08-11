Common diseases found on plants in the summer

This spring, we had plenty of moisture for our gardens, but rain in the spring can yield diseases in the summer. Spotted leaves are a common disease among plants. Spotted leaves are a result of fungal spores living on the surface. This fungus loves the frequently wet leaves and will reproduce quickly by splashing from one leaf to another. Once the leaf is infected, there isn’t much you can do for it. However, you can reduce the spread to new and clean leaves by avoiding wetting the foliage. If you have to water the leaves, water them early in the day, so it will have time to evaporate the moisture during the day and dry come night time. Another option is to spray a preventative fungicide to protect the leaves before spots begin to show. Most fungicides come in an organic or synthetic solution.



Another commonly known fungus is Cedar Apple Rust, and appears on apples and looks at its worst during the summer. Again, once the plant is infected, you can’t do much for it, but instead, be ready in early spring to help prevent the spots for next season’s leaves.



Powdery Mildew is the last disease, and it is not encouraged by frequent rain but by humidity and affects Japanese Maple, Dogwood Roses, and Crepe Myrtles. A couple of ways to avoid Powdery Mildew is by planting your plants with enough space to allow good airflow and spraying preventative fungicides. However, if your plants develop these fungus problems, remember the disease doesn’t automatically kill the plant, but proper maintenance, and preventative sprays, should be used to prevent these from happening next time.

Have a gardening question? Fill out the form below to ask the folks at Bennett Nurseries.