When it comes to adding pops of color to your garden, there are many different directions one could go in, whether it is shrubs and trees or masses of flowering annuals and flowering perennials. However, one perennial to focus on is the Columbine or botanically known Achalasia. Achalasia comes from Latin roots meaning eagle, and Columbine means doves. The Columbine flower is bell-shaped with spurs. These spurs resemble the claws of an eagle, and the entire flower looks like a grouping of doves.

Columbine is native to North America and grows in sun or shade, but in North Alabama, they prefer partial sun and shade. The foliage is short and clover-like with a blue-green color and is great for pollinators. It is a good food source for butterfly and moth caterpillars, and the flowers surplus nectar for hummingbirds and bumblebees. Occasionally Columbine can be affected by powdery, mildew and leaf miner, and insects, but none are life-threatening for the plant.

Columbines are perennial, meaning they’ll come back each season. They are great if you want to propagate the flower around your garden as Columbines produce seeds that scatter. However, be prepared for the flowers in the next generation, as they may be different in color than the original plant. If you aren’t looking to have different colored Columbines in your garden, make sure to deadhead the flowers off before the seeds drop.

