Button Bush provides nectar for honey bees and butterflies in the summer, fruit for birds in the winter

If you’re looking for a beautiful flowering shrub to add to your landscape, take a look at Cephalanthus, also known as Button Bush or Honey Bells.

Button Bush is a native shrub to North America and can easily grow anywhere in the South. It tolerates moist soil and can even grow in a bog or wetland.

Usually flowering in mid to late summer, the Button Bush’s fragrant flowers provide plenty of nectar for honey bees and butterflies. The large, dark green leaves provide nice cover in the summer, but don’t provide much fall color before going deciduous for the winter.

Button Bush can grow between eight to twelve feet, but there are also smaller-growing varieties on the market, such as Sugar Shack and Fiber Optic.

Once the flowers finish in the summer, a pincushion-like fruit remains on the plant through the winter, and is savored by birds and water fowl during those dormant months.