Bottlebrush Buckeye is a large feature plant in your shade garden

If you’re looking for a large blooming specimen or feature plant for your shade garden, Aesculus parviflora, also known as Bottlebrush Buckeye, might be perfect.

Bottlebrush Buckeye is named such for its long, fluffy, white blooms that resemble a bottle brush.

This is a native shrub and is happiest in the shade or a part shade garden. Give it room, as it typically grows about 8 feet tall and 10 feet wide or more. Bottlebrush Buckeye is not too picky about soil and moisture, but try to avoid it becoming excessively dry, especially when it’s still young.

The white, footlong blooms typically begin to open in late June and July and are very attractive to butterflies. Come fall, the foliage shifts to a pale yellow color to brighten your garden before winter begins.

