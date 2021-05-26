Bearded Iris is a great statement flower and is hard to miss.

Bearded Irises are great if you are looking for an easy plant to grow that will make a statement in your garden. Bearded Iris, also known as German Iris, have large ruffled flowers on tall stalks. They grow wide-bladed foliage above their creeping rhizome roots and grow best planted in loose, well-drained soil. Heavy clay will not work.

When planting rhizome itself, it shouldn’t be planted fully, as this can lead to bulb rot or few to no flowers. For beautiful blooms, plant your Irises where they can get a least six hours of sun. They tolerate shade, but too much will reduce flowering.

Bearded Iris plants spread and are best initially planted 12 to 15 inches apart. After a few years, the Irises will need to be divided, which can happen anytime after they flower. Once the flowers are finished flowering, you will want to prune off the stock as they contain seeds. If the seeds from the flowers are allowed to mature and drop in the landscape, they will grow an uncertain color the next time they bloom. So, if you enjoy your original Iris, it is best to get rid of the old bloom stocks to ensure a new color doesn’t invade your flower bed.

