Attract pollinators to your garden this summer with Torch Lilies

If you are putting together summer-blooming perennials to attract pollinators to your garden, try picking some that are different in texture and color that work together despite their differences. Whether you are looking for perennials such as Salvia or Garra, consider Torch Lilies as well.

Torch Lilies have many names, such as its botanical name of Kniphia but also commonly called a poker plant or a red hot poker. Torch Lily is used for its vertical shape with upright grassy foliage and egg-shaped blooms on tall spikes. Torch Lilies prefer full sun and well-drained soil. However, it can sustain partial shade but will have fewer blooms. These flowers bloom around mid-summer, and if the spent flowers are removed, you can expect to see more blooms in late summer.

Most Torch Lilies bloom in hues of red, orange, or yellow; and range from thirty inches to six feet tall. With Torch Lilies, you won’t have to worry about insects or diseases, and they’re resistant to rabbits and deer. Although, the one thing they do attract is butterflies and especially hummingbirds. So why not try some in your yard today?

